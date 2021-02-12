Home-like facility centre 'She-Kunj' for women in Indore

'She-Kunj' has been set up at four places in Indore. In the centre, women can have access to facilities like general convenience centres, breastfeeding rooms, toilets etc. -- all under one roof.

Indore, Feb 12 (IANS) Indore, the commercial capital of Madhya Pradesh, has carved out an identity in the field of innovations. In this direction, 'She-Kunj' -- a unique facility centre has been set up to provide special and necessary facilities to women.

The state government is planning to establish such centres at 25 locations in the city.

Pratibha Pal, Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner and Executive Director of Smart City, said under the Smart City Project initiative, 'She-Kunj' has been set up for the convenience of women at crowded markets in the city.

'She-Kunj', which intends to offer home-like facilities to women occupies a total area of nearly 400 square feet.

The facility also provides beauty and cosmetic products. Besides, sanitary pad machines have also been installed for the convenience of women. Everything would be provided to the women at no cost. For assistance and security, caretakers and women guards have also been deployed at 'She-Kunj'.

This facility home has been prepared on the basis of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The contractor would also maintain this centre for the next 15 years.

In its first phase, 'She-Kunj' has been constructed at four places -- Palasia Women Police Station, Chappan Dukan (56 Shops), Vijay Nagar and Meghdoot Upvan.

--IANS

snp-skp/khz /pgh