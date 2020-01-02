Home Minister Amit Shah lauds PM Modi for giving pace to NDRF

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving pace to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), which has become one of the topmost organisations in the world in the field of disaster management.

"In 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave pace to the NDRF. Within four years, NDRF is giving its services by becoming a topmost organisation in the world related to disaster management. Today the work to provide the services of NDRF to district and lower levels has been completed," he said while speaking at an event here.The Home Minister was here to lay the foundation stone of the NDRF Academy and dedicate the new campus of the National Fire Service College (NFSC)."The NFSC has been there in Nagpur since 1956. Today, there is an opportunity to dedicate to the country a college with a modern campus in accordance with all international standards, on a land of more than 42 acres," he said.He said that several short-term and long-term courses will be conducted here.The Home Minister recalled how during the Super Cyclone in Odisha in 1999, around 10,000 people died while during the recent three cyclones, the toll stood at 66.Recalling that the Centre has launched the Subhash Chandra Bose award in disaster management, he said: "Today, NDRF is being acknowledged at international level. When the earthquake struck Nepal, NDRF provided immediate help." (ANI)