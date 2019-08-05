New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Home Ministry on Monday directed all the states and union territories to put the security forces and law enforcement agencies on "maximum alert" in the wake of abrogation of Art 370 and other decisions on jammu and Kashmir.

"It is requested that immediate instructions may be issued to security forces and law enforcement agencies to put them on maximum alert so as to pre-empt and prevent any breach of security to public order," the Home Ministry said in its order issued to Chief Secretaries and Director Generals of Police (DGPs) of all the states and Commissioner of Police, Delhi.



"The Union Cabinet has taken some important decisions today concerning Jammu and Kashmir. It is essential that this occasion is not allowed to be misused by anti-social elements to cause a breach of security, peace and public harmony in any part of the country," it said.

The order requested that all requisite measures may be taken to ensure that peace and communal amity is maintained in all parts of the country.

"It is further requested to take special care to ensure the safety and security of residents of Jammu and Kashmir, especially the students," it said.

Earlier today, among other things the Central government had scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that confers special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

