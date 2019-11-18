Home Ministry bans Meghalaya-based insurgent group HNLC

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has banned the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) along with all its factions, wings and front organisations.

According to the government, the HNLC has been openly declaring its objective as the secession of the areas in Meghalaya (largely inhabited by Khasi and Jaintia tribals) from the Indian Union.

MHA in its notification has also said that the organisation continued intimidation and bullying of the civilian population for extortion of funds for their organisation and maintained links with other insurgent groups of the North-Eastern region for carrying out acts of extortion and intimidation.The Home Ministry, while notifying the ban on HNLC stated that the organisation maintained camps in Bangladesh for the purpose of sanctuary and training of their cadres."Central Government is also of the opinion that the unlawful and violent activities which are attributed to HNLC include - four incidents of violence involving killing of one civilian, during the period from 1st January, 2015 to 31st July, 2019. Arrest of sixteen of its cadres during the said period, recovery of four weapons during the said period, surrender of fourteen of its cadres during the said period, four persons have been kidnapped during the above said period," MHA said."Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), (hereinafter referred to as the said Act), the central government hereby declares the HNLC, along with all its factions, wings and front organisations as unlawful association," the notification said. (ANI)