Home Ministry holds talks with Gorkha representatives

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday began tripartite talks with the Gorkha representatives from the Darjeeling Hills, Terrai and Dooars region of West Bengal to resolve the issues related to Gorkhas.

"The talks aimed at resolving the issues related to the Gorkhas were chaired by the Union Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah. The Gorkha delegation was led by Darjeeling MP Raju Bisht and highlighted various issues concerning the Gorkhas and the region," the ministry said.

According to the statement, the Union Home Minister listened to all the parties concerned and has decided to call for the second round of talks in the presence of the senior officials of the Government of West Bengal in November 2021.

"The West Bengal Government has been specifically asked to send their senior officials for the next round of talks. The all-round development and prosperity of the Darjeeling hills, Terrai and Dooars region is the top most priority of the Narendra Modi government," the statement said. .

Union Minister of State for home Affairs Nityanand Rai, Union Minister for State for Minority Affairs John Barla, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, secretary of Ministry of Tribal Affairs Anil Kumar Jha and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.

