Home Ministry monitors natural calamity caused by heavy rains in Himachal, assures all possible help to state govt

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): As incessant rainfall in several parts of Himachal Pradesh has triggered a flash flood in Dharamshala's Bhagsu Nag area and crippled normal life, the Home Ministry is continuously monitoring the situation and assured all possible help to the state government.



Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, "I have spoken to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur regarding the natural calamity caused by heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh. NDRF teams are reaching there soon for relief work. The Ministry of Home Affairs is continuously monitoring the situation. Himachal will be given all possible help from the Centre."

Sources told ANI that the MHA control room is in active and contact with the state administration. "National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are about to reach the spot and more NDRF teams will be sent there as per requirement," sources said.

Director General (DG) NDRF SN Pradhan said, "Two NDRF teams will reach Bhagsu Nag shortly, and 5 other teams of NDRF are on standby. We will send more teams of NDRF as per the demand of the local administration."

Two persons went reportedly missing in Kangra district after incessant rains caused flash floods in Dharamshala, informed Nipun Jindal, Deputy Commissioner of Kangra district today.

Following the heavy downpour, the water level in the Manjhi River drastically rose damaging several shops and houses in the Chetru village of Dharamshala.

Sandeep Kumar, Vice president Gram panchayat Bagali in Kangra district, told ANI that there were at least 10 shops in the area which received severe damage. "There were about 4-5 houses also, which completely drowned. The ones that are left may also be submerged in the river," he added. (ANI)