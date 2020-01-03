Home Ministry receives report from UP on PFI's activities in state: Sources

New Delhi [India], Jan 3 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has received a report from Uttar Pradesh on the activities of Popular Front of India (PFI) in the state, sources in the ministry said on Friday.

"We have received a report from Uttar Pradesh on activities of PFI in the state," MHA sources said.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh said that PFI was actively involved in the violent protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and there is ample proof against them.



"PFI was actively involved in the recent violence. We have arrested 25 of their members. We have ample proof against them," Singh told reporters.

In December, the DGP wrote a letter to the MHA, requesting to 'ban the PFI as the investigations found the organisation's involvement in the violent anti-CAA protests that took place on December 19.' (ANI)

