Home remedies to strengthen your immunity against pollution

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANSlife) With air pollution levels peaking in the city, and immunities dipping, its important to know how one can prevent the harmful effects of air pollution on ones health.

Inputs from Pratap Chauhan, Jiva Ayurveda and Saurabh Arora, Managing Director, ARBRO Pharmaceuticals.

Put slices of ginger in whatever you are cooking.

Drink lukewarm water. Office and school-goers can boil one teaspoon of ginger, cumin, fennels seeds, and coriander leaves, and keep drinking it throughout the day.

At least twice a week, put some ghee or mustard oil in your nostrils. It helps block the outside particles from entering your lungs. It strengthens the nasal membrane too. Three to four basil leaves can be chewed every day, or be made into a paste with honey and then consumed. Turmeric also helps. You can mix half a teaspoon of turmeric with honey and then consume it twice a day. Eat green leafy vegetables and seasonal fruits. Regularly take steam for five-seven minutes. You can add 10-15 drops of eucalyptus oil or peppermint oil. Breathing exercises like ?Kapalbhati', ?Anulom-Vilom' and ?Pranayam' can help in building lung strength. Five-six neem leaves can be chewed every morning, empty stomach. Neem is very good at absorbing harmful pollutants and may also help detoxify the effects. Washing your skin and hair with water boiled in neem leaves will help clear the pollutants stuck to skin. sj/lh/adr