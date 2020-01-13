Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla meets Delhi Commissioner Amulya Patnaik

New Delhi [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla met Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Monday.

The meeting between the two was held to discuss law and order situation in Delhi.

Meanwhile on April 11, ahead of the Republic Day and the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi, the Patnaik had interacted with Sub Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and station house officers (SHOs) in connection with arrangements of security.



Patnaik stressed upon strict compliance with the Model Code of Conduct and gave other related instructions in the meeting held at the new Police Headquarters Building. (ANI)

