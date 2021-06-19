Home Secretary invites J-K leaders to meet PM Modi on June 24

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has telephonically invited leaders of various political parties in Jammu and Kashmir to participate in a meeting to be held at Prime Minister's residence on Thursday, officials said.



They said telephone calls were made to top leaders of various parties including former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

Home Minister Amit Shah along with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and top security officials had met in the national capital on Friday to discuss various issues regarding Jammu and Kashmir with the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and senior officials. (ANI)