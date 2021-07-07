Home Secy directs northeastern states to follow strict Covid measures

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Wednesday directed all northeastern states to ensure strict containment measures as per extant guidelines while noting that out of 73 districts in the country with Case Positivity Rate (CPR) above 10 per cent, 46 are in these states.

Bhalla's direction came while reviewing Covid-19 situation in all the northeastern states and Union Territories (UTs) here. During the meeting, current status and trends on the active cases, Case Fatality Rate (CFR), CPR and vaccination status were discussed.

The Union Home Secretary also emphasised to follow the five-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and Covid appropriate behaviour, as has been laid out in Ministry of Home Affairs order dated June 29.

The northeastern states and the UTs were also advised to strictly monitor the situation at the district and city level and take timely corrective measures, wherever any early sign of a surge is noticed.

"For those districts identified with high case positivity and higher bed occupancy, states and UTs may consider imposing restrictions in a calibrated manner," the Home Secretary suggested.

Strict enforcement of Covid appropriate behaviour was reiterated and it was advised to involve political leaders and civil society organisations.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretaries, Directors General of Police and Principal Secretaries, Health, of these states and the UTs. Member, Health, NITI Aayog, the Director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and senior officers of the MHA and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare were also present.

--IANS

rak/vd