Home Secy reviews preparations for year-long Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations in UTs

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Saturday reviewed the preparations of the Union Territories (UTs) for the celebration of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' during the period ending on August 15, 2023.

During the meeting, Bhalla stressed on the uniqueness of the events, linkage with freedom struggle, freedom fighters, and underlined that all the events must have extensive involvement of the public at large.