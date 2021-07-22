Homicides in Mexico fall 3.5% in 1st half of 2021

Between January and June, 16,937 homicides were registered in the country, with six states accounting for 50.2 per cent of the victims, Xinhua news agency quoted the mInister as saying at a briefing on Wednesday.

"Intentional homicide has been contained and it continues to be contained," said Rodriguez, who was accompanied by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The six states with the most homicides are Guanajuato, Baja California, Jalisco, State of Mexico, Michoacan and Chihuahua, according to the official.

Authorities will reinforce crime prevention campaigns in those states through several programs, such as attention to drug addiction and rehabilitation of public spaces, said Rodriguez.

In June, the number of homicides reached 2,660, in contrast to the record 3,074 registered in July 2018, months before Lopez Obrador took office, official figures showed.

The number of homicides in Mexico has been on the rise since 2014.

