Honey-trap case: Did SIT leak video?

Recently, it came to light that some women were involved in blackmailing politicians, officers and influential people by trapping them in fake love affairs. Five such women and a man were arrested on a complaint by Indore-based engineer Harbhajan Singh.

Evidence also surfaced that this gang had links with big politicians, after which the case was handed over to the SIT. Now, in just nine days three SIT chiefs have been shuffled.

Obscene videos of an accused woman to pages from her diary are going viral on social media since the last few days. It is being said that police and people in the government are behind this.

Meanwhile, state Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput in a statement after the changes of SIT chiefs, said: "Videos should not be leaked but are being. Perhaps, this has come to the notice of the Chief Minister and DGP. Therefore, I am taking this step. It's a big disclosure. The important thing is, this gang has trapped big officers and leaders. A probe is on, their property is also being probed". Rajput said that there should be a fair probe in this matter and everything should be exposed. State Home Minister Bala Bachchan said: "The probe in the matter should be conducted by a DGP rank officer. We would get the benefit of his experience and all the names would be disclosed". Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of the opposition BJP is raising questions over this constant change. "The way changes are taking place in the SIT is not a good indication." He said the police should do its work, but if everyday the team will be changed then questions will be raised. The responsibility for the SIT was given to Director General Police D. Srinivas Verma on September 23. Before he could reach Indore, another SIT was constituted on September 24 under Additional DGP Sanjeev Shami. Shami was working on the probe when Special DGP Rajendra Kumar was appointed the SIT chief on October 1.