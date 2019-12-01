Honey trapping case: Raids conducted at Sanjha Lokswami owner's residence in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): Police and district administration here on Saturday conducted raids here at various locations including the residence of Jitendra Soni, owner of the newspaper, Jitendra Soni, in connection with the honey trap case.

"Raids are being conducted at various locations including the residence of Jitendra Soni, owner of the newspaper, Sanjha Lokswami in Indore in connection with the honey trap case," the police said.



Soni had videos of leaders and officials along with the women who are currently lodged in jail in connection with honey trap case, police sources said.

Searches were conducted at the orders of higher authorities but nothing was found.

Journalists of several media houses reached the spot and opposed the police action.

According to police sources, the raids were carried out in an attempt to recover video documents related to the case.

The scandal had rocked the state and snowballed into a political controversy.



The matter came to light after an Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) engineer filed a complaint alleging that two women were blackmailing him by threatening to make some objectionable videos viral. The engineer was later suspended from the service by the IMC. (ANI)

