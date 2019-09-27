Honey trapping started during Chouhan's time, more BJP leaders are involved in this, says Congress leader Manak Agarwal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): The honey trapping started during the tenure of former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, said Congress leader Manak Agarwal on Friday, claiming that many BJP leaders were involved in this.

"The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is doing the investigation. It all started since the regime Shivraj Singh Chouhan. More BJP leaders are involved in this. It has spread across 5-6 states now. The RSS and the BJP people should marry. Mohan Bhagwat should marry and get his cadres married too," Agarwal told ANI.

"The case is being investigated by the SIT. The culprits will be brought to book as they were interfering in the government works. They were reaping undue benefit from the government. Strict action would surely be taken against them," he added.The state police have extracted more than 4,000 files from the laptops and mobile phones of the accused arrested in the alleged honey trapping case in Madhya Pradesh.The recovered files include audio recordings, video clips and screenshots of chats, with many of them said to be objectionable in nature, a source said.According to sources, the materials were used to allegedly blackmail bureaucrats, politicians, and businessmen in the state.SIT chief Sanjeev Sharma told reporters in Indore that the honey trapping is a serious crime and no names will be revealed until the probe is completed. "It will be too early to take any name. The investigation is underway," said Sharma.Six persons including five women and a man have been arrested in connection with the honey trapping case. The arrested accused include Monica, Shweta, and Aarti.Monica was on Monday brought to Bhopal by the police as part of the evidence gathering and further interrogation.The incident came to light after an Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) engineer filed a complaint alleging that two women were blackmailing him by threatening to make some objectionable videos viral. The engineer was later suspended from the service by the IMC. (ANI)