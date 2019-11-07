Honeypreet gets rousing welcome in Sirsa after securing bail in rioting case

Sirsa (Haryana) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): After getting bail in the 2017 Panchkula rioting case, Honeypreet Insan got a rousing welcome at Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters here on Wednesday.

Dera followers bursted firecrackers to welcome Honeypreet, who is adopted daughter of jailed dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim.



Honeypreet did not speak to media and straight away moved into in quarters in which Ram Rahim used to live before his arrest and conviction in two rape cases.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Panchkula court granted her bail in a case of riot and violence that took place following Ram Rahim's arrest in Panchkula in 2017.

Honeypreet alias Priyanka Taneja was arrested on October 3, 2018, and was lodged in Ambala Central Jail.

Over 41 people were killed in the clashes. (ANI)

