Hong Kong disqualifies 10 more district councillors over 'invalid' oaths of loyalty: Report

Hong Kong, October 1 (ANI): Hong Kong authorities disqualified 10 more district councillors owing to "doubts" about the validity of their oaths last week, a media report said.



The government ousted the 10 councillors from the Yau Tsim Mong, Sham Shiu Po, Kowloon, Wong Tai Sin, and Kwun Tong districts ruling "their oaths were not valid" on Wednesday, reported Hong Kong Free Press.

However, the government did not give any further detail about the incident.

The 10 councillors are among the 55 who took oaths of allegiance to the government last Friday.



The councillors were requested for more information by the government following their oaths, owing to "doubts" over their validity, according to Hong Kong Free Press.

Earlier this month, Hong Kong island's seven district councillors were ousted. The government had similarly deemed invalid their oaths. Earlier this year, the government had announced the mandatory oath of allegiance for the city's local-level councillors.

After their ousting, some councillors took to social media sending messages to their constituents. (ANI)

