Hong Kong internet radio host arrested over 'seditious intent' under National Security Law

Hong Kong, February 7 (ANI): Hong Kong internet radio host, who had been part of a fundraising campaign that paid for young protesters to study in Taiwan, was arrested on Sunday for "seditious intent" under the draconian National Security Law.



According to a report by South China Morning Post, Wan Yiu-sing, better known as "Giggs", a programme host on the internet radio channel D100, was arrested on Hong Kong Island on Sunday for "seditious intent".

However, the police did not reveal the acts that constituted such an offence.

Wan had launched the online radio show 'A Thousand Fathers and Mothers: Taiwan Education Aid' last February, using it to discuss topics in support of the 2019 anti-government protest movement and to call on viewers to donate funds for the education and living expenses of young Hong Kong protesters fleeing to Taiwan, SCMP reported.

This is the second time that the host has been arrested.

He was earlier arrested in November last year after being accused of "illegally embezzling some of the donations or sending them to organisations that advocated secessionist activities".

Millions of Hongkongers had demonstrated peacefully against the extradition bill in June 2019, but over weeks and months, some subsequent protests became more violent as the administration of Chief Executive Carrie Lam refused to acknowledge the demands of the opposition.

The draconian security law imposed by Beijing on Hong Kong that criminalises any act of secession (breaking away from China), subversion (undermining the power or authority of the central government), terrorism, and collusion with foreign forces, with punishments of up to life in prison. It came into effect from July 1, 2020.

Since then, a number of former pro-democracy lawmakers have been arrested. (ANI)

