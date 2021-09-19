Hong Kong medical union denies govt allegations of breaking law

Taipei [Taiwan], September 19 (ANI): A pro-democracy medical union in Hong Kong has denied government allegations that it has violated laws on trade unions and has used funds for political purposes.



The Hospital Authority Employees Alliance (HAEA) submitted a written response on Friday to a letter it received in early September from the Registry of Trade Unions, which demanded the union submit information on eight events it held, Hong Kong Free Press reported.

David Chan, the vice-chairperson of the HAEA, told HKFP that the authorities demanded information about a strike in February last year.

Thousands of the city's medical workers took part to demand the government close its border with mainland China at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As China has strengthened control over Hong Kong through varieties of laws including the draconian National Security Law, the people of the semi-autonomous city are facing increasing policing and crackdown.

The law criminalises any act of secession (breaking away from China), subversion (undermining the power or authority of the central government), terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, with punishments of up to life in prison.

Most Hong Kongers are doubtful about their future under the Chinese imposed national security law which has left a "chilling effect" on people of the territory since its passage in June 2020, according to reports.

Over 60 per cent of people expressed doubts about their future under the draconian law which was imposed in June last year, Taipei Times reported. (ANI)

