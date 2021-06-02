Hong Kong's Tiananmen Massacre museum shuts over licensing probe

Hong Kong, June 2 (ANI): Ahead of its 32nd anniversary of the Tiananmen Square incident, Hong Kong's June 4th Museum that commemorates China's deadly crackdown on the 1989 pro-democracy protests in Beijing has been temporarily closed.



Citing the Hong Kong authorities, NHK World reported that the museum was closed on Wednesday as it did not have the required licences for exhibitions.

The museum's operator, the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China (Hong Kong Alliance), announced on Wednesday that it will close the museum while it seeks legal advice, as well as to ensure the safety of its staff and the public, reported Hong Kong Free Press.

The museum is run by the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, which organises Hong Kong's annual Tiananmen vigil on June 4.

According to NHK World, the museum has had many visitors in the run-up to the incident's anniversary on Friday.

Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements was planning a commemorative rally at a park in central Hong Kong on Friday evening. But the authorities withheld permission, citing measures against the coronavirus.

Citing local media, NHK World reported that 3,000 police officers are expected to be deployed near the planned site of the rally and the museum on the day. (ANI)

