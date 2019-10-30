Hooda, Vohra get interim bail in AJL land allotment case

Panchkula, Oct 30 (IANS) The local Enforcement Directorate Special Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Congress leader Moti Lal Vora in the case involving Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), the publisher of National Herald newspaper.

The court granted interim bail to both till November 6 on surety of Rs 5 lakh each. Both of them applied for regular bail.

The Central Bureau of Investigation in December last filed a chargesheet against former Hooda and Vora in the case.

The CBI in its chargesheet alleged that Hooda, in conspiracy with Vora, had abused official position and dishonestly re-allotted the institutional plot in Panchkula to AJL at old rate and caused wrongful gain of approximately Rs 67.65 lakh to the private company and corresponding wrongful loss to the government exchequer. The chargesheet named Hooda, the company AJL and its chairman Vora as accused in the case.