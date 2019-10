Khattar's slogan 'Mission 75' got louder after the BJP's stellar performance in the Lok Sabha polls.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly polls, the BJP won 47 seats, while the INLD and the Congress got 19 and 15 seats, respectively.

BJP's ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the BSP won one seat each and Independents five seats.

The state will go to the polls on October 21 and results will be declared on October 24.