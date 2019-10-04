Hooda owns assets worth Rs 6.67 cr, Khattar just Rs 94 lakh

In the election affidavit, Hooda, the Congress' de facto Chief Ministerial candidate, has declared movable assets of Rs 2.04 crore and immovable worth Rs 4.63 crore.

Contrary to him, Khattar's movable assets witnessed an increase from Rs 8.29 lakh to Rs 94 lakh, but the value of his immovable assets decreased from Rs 53 lakh in 2014 to Rs 33 lakh now.

Khattar filed his nomination papers on October 1 from the Karnal constituency, while Hooda filed from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi constituency in Rohtak on Friday.

While Hooda, 72, has a loan liability of Rs 13.20 lakh, Khattar, 65, has no debt. However, in 2014, Khattar had a loan of Rs 6.2 lakh. Khattar's movable assets include Rs 15,000 as cash in hand and Rs 93.85 lakh as bank deposits and fixed deposits. He owns no car, while Hooda has two luxury cars. Khattar is a graduate from Delhi University, while Hooda did his LLB from there. In his income tax return filed in 2013-2014, Khattar declared his income at Rs 2.73 lakh while in 2018-19 his income was Rs 28.95 lakh. Hooda, in his income tax return of 2018-19, said he has a total income of Rs 41.44 lakh. Khattar faces no criminal case, while Hooda is facing cases filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for granting approval to a land deal of Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law Robert Vadra in the fag-end of his second stint as the Chief Minister.