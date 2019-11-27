Hooda slams paralysed Khattar government

Chandigarh, Nov 27 (IANS) Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda here on Wednesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Haryana, saying it had failed to finalise the common minimum programme in the past one month.

"When will this government start working? The people don't know what they are doing. They have not yet announced any programme for the people," he said.

After 18 days of dilly-dallying, the government on November 14 inducted 10 in the council of ministers, which included one JJP and one Independent legislator.

Taking a dig at the post-election BJP-JJP alliance, he said in democracy the mandate should be respected. "Vote kisi ki, support kisi ki," he remarked. The government was formed on the basis of "selfishness", said Hooda, two-time Chief Minister and Congress leader. In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, the Congress has 31 MLAs, the BJP 40 and the less than a year old Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) 10. The BJP-JVP government on Wednesday completed one month in office. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his deputy Dushyant Chautala took the oath of office on October 27 after a post-poll alliance. Admitting that there were abnormal delay in finalising the state leadership by the high command and ticket allocation, Hooda said had the decisions been taken on time, the Congress could have formed the government. "It's a blunder on our part. We got the less time for campaigning as there was delay in ticket allocation. Still we managed to increase our seats from 15 (in 2014 Assembly elections) to 31," he said. In the run-up to the Assembly elections, the Congress had replaced state party chief Ashok Tanwar with Kumari Selja, who belongs to the Scheduled Castes. Hooda also demanded the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into haphazard sand mining in the state. "The sand mining has altered the course of the river Yamuna and water table in its catchment areas is falling drastically due to it," he said. vg/pcj