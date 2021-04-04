Hooliganism in Bengal similar to what Kashmir witnessed: Adityanath targets Mamata govt

Hooghly (West Bengal) [India], April 4 (ANI): Comparing 'hooliganism' in Bengal with Jammu and what happened in Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the "goons" of Trinamool Congress (TMC) will meet the same fate as goons of UP if BJP comes to power in West Bengal.



"The kind of hooliganism we are witnessing in Bengal, similar disruption used to happen in Kashmir. Today, in Kashmir, not terrorism but development is on the rise," said Yogi Adityanath while addressing a public meeting in Jangaipara.

He added that TMC's 'goons' will be on their knees after poll results. "With the formation of BJP govt in Bengal, goons of TMC will meet the same fate like the goons of UP. These goons will be on their knees after poll results. If Didi uses foul language, youths of Bengal will give her a befitting reply," the BJP leader said.

After a high-voltage battle between Banerjee and her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari, the next phase of the West Bengal elections will take place on April 6. (ANI)