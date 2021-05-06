Hope major water shortage doesn't arise in Delhi amid COVID-19 crisis, says Raghav Chadha

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice-chairman Raghav Chadha has reiterated his concerns for reduced water levels of Yamuna river which might affect the COVID hospitals in the national capital and said that they have approached the Supreme Court to intervene in this matter.



An apex court bench headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana, will today hear the matter.

Majority of Delhi's water supply is dependent on the Yamuna river which enters Delhi from Haryana.

In an official statement, Chadha said, "There has been a reduction in the water levels of the Yamuna leading to water shortage in many areas of Delhi. We have knocked on the doors of the Supreme court and requested their intervention in telling Haryana that these are very challenging times. Coronavirus is spreading across the country. Delhi is continuously witnessing a surge in COVID cases. Hope a situation like a major water shortage in the capital city does not arise."

He further said, "Haryana is leaving a very little amount of water in the Yamuna river stream toward Delhi. In technical terms, the water level which should be at 674 feet has reduced to 667.5 feet. There has been a fall in approximately 7 feet, which is a huge difference in water level."

The DJB vice-president also said that as of now, there is no shortage in hospitals. However, they are avoiding any such situation.

"COVID hospitals in Delhi get their water supply from DJB. Currently, there is no water shortage in hospitals right now but we are taking precautions that such a situation does not arise due to the continuously decreasing water levels," he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader further said the oxygen quota allocation to the state claiming that is half of the needs of Delhi amid the rising COVID-19 cases.

He said, "Delhi requires 976 metric tonnes (MT) of oxygen to completely fulfill the demand of the state however, the centre is giving 555 MT oxygen to Delhi, which is approximately half of the total requirement."

The apex court and high court have also demanded the Centre to provide Delhi with enough oxygen.

"The problem is not only with oxygen requirement. The Centre should also deliver cryogenic tanks, in which this oxygen is carried, to various states similar to the manner that the central government is allocating oxygen," he concluded. (ANI)