Hope PM's appreciation will benefit our community, says Kashmiri boatman who runs floating ambulance in Dal Lake

"I am glad of his (PM Modi) appreciation. I will be happier if this would cause benefit to my community which has been ignored by everyone for a long. I do not work for appreciation. If the PM wants to help us, then he should help our community," Tariq told ANI."I feel proud of my work. This industry is suffering and I hope PM Modi's tweet will help my community," he added.During the 'Mann Ki Baat' address today, PM Modi mentioned Tariq Ahmad Patloo for the latter's efforts of running a floating ambulance service in Dal Lake.Tariq further said that his services are available for everyone and added that he himself goes to pick COVID-19 patients and put them on the boat.Speaking about the equipment, he informed that the boat has an oxygen concentrator, cylinder, stretcher, bed, wheelchair, and a first aid box."Many NGOs have come forward. I have not taken any monetary help from them, I just want equipment. I want to make the boat better. The steering is in the back, I want to shift it to the front," the boatman said.Earlier in the day, PM Modi said: "There are many people in our country who have come forward and worked to help the doctors. I came to know about one such attempt from Srinagar. Here a Boat Ambulance Service was started at Dal Lake. This service was started by Tariq Ahmad Patloo of Srinagar, who is a Houseboat Owner.""He himself has also fought the battle with COVID-19 and this inspired him to start the Ambulance Service. A campaign is also underway to make people aware of this ambulance, and continuous announcements from the ambulance are being made by him. The effort is that people should wear a mask and undertake other necessary precautions too," he added. (ANI)