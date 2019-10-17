Hope SC's order bring people closer rather than pulling them apart: Khurshid on Ayodhya matter

By Aiman Khan

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): After Supreme Court reserved order on Ayodhya matter, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Wednesday said that he hopes the decision will bring people of India closer together rather than pulling them apart.

While speaking to ANI, former Union Minister Khurshid said: "Yes, it has been very interesting in which the Supreme Court has worked virtually racing against time. This is because Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, will retire in November and the constitutional bench will have to pronounce order before CJI gets retired."Stressing that every party in the case have to respect the decision taken by the top court, he said: "This is a far-reaching a matter that has a deep impact on how will we see India shape up in times to come and that decision will have to be a decision to be respected by all. I hope the decision will bring people of India closer together rather than pull them apart."On Wednesday, the apex court had wrapped up arguments in the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid land dispute case.The top court wrapped up the arguments on the 40th day of the day-to-day hearing.The five-judge bench Constitution bench, headed by Gogoi, had reserved the order.The apex court has given liberty to the parties to submit written submissions in three days on the moulding of final relief.It was hearing appeals challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict, which ordered equal division of the 2.77-acre of disputed land in Ayodhya among the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and the Ram Lalla.The 16th-century Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992. (ANI)