Hope to use my remainder Rajya Sabha term to highlight issues of Bengal, says Swapan Dasgupta

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Swapan Dasgupta on Wednesday said that he plans to use his term as Rajya Member to highlight issues of West Bengal and to focus on the educational system in the country.



On re-nomination to Rajya Sabha, Dasgupta said, "I am grateful to President for nominating me again to the Rajya Sabha".

"I hope to use the remainder of my term to raise and highlight issues which primarily concern the state of West Bengal and also to explore some of the issues which are concerned with problems and prospects of education in India," he said.

Dasgupta had tendered his resignation as a Rajya Sabha MP and fought the West Bengal Assembly election. However, he lost the polls. (ANI)

