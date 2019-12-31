Hopeful 2020 marks continuation of people-powered efforts to transform India: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Dec 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he is hopeful 2020 marks the continuation of people-powered efforts to transform India and empower the lives of 130 crore Indians.

The Prime Minister re-tweet a video song titled "Year 2020 song" about the achievements of 2019 by a Twitter user NaMo 2.0 on the microblogging site.



"Lovely compilation! Covers quite a lot of the progress we achieved in 2019. Here is hoping 2020 marks the continuation of people-powered efforts to transform India and empower the lives of 130 crore Indians," he tweeted.

The video showcases significant achievements of the BJP government including abrogation of Article 370, the opening of Kartarpur corridor, the launch of India's first semi-high speed train and initiatives against single-use plastic.

"2019 was an amazing year for India. We changed things that we thought could never change. We achieved things which we never thought were possible. Here is a small recap... Hope you like it. @narendramodiji," the user tweeted.

It also highlighted air-strikes by Indian Air Force followed by Pulwama attack, successful anti-SAT satellite test, Howdy Modi event. (ANI)