Horse's funeral attended by hundreds in Karnataka amid lockdown

Bengaluru: Hundreds of people violated Covid restrictions to attend the funeral of a horse belonging to a local religious organisation in Karnataka's Belgavi district on Sunday. The large gathering has forced district officials to temporarily seal the village and carry out tests to check for new cases.
"A horse of a local religious organisation died in the morning, following which people of the village took out a funeral procession and cremated the horse. The village has been sealed and an FIR has ben registered. We are conducting RT-PCR tests. This village will remain sealed for next 14 days. Nobody is allowed to come in or go out," a police officer told media.
Karnataka - which has been battling a surge in cases in the second Covid wave - is currently under a lockdown that will remain in force till June 7.
The southern state has reported 25,000 virus-related deaths so far and the number of active cases is around 4.73 lakh.
The total number of COVID-19 cases reported so far is over 24 lakh.