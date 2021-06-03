Hospital, library, awards on Karunanidhi's 97th birth anniv

Marking the 97th birth anniversary of Karunanidhi the government also announced the construction of a paddy warehouse in Tiruvarur at an outlay of Rs 30 crore and free rides for transgenders and differently abled persons in city buses.

Chennai, June 3 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday announced the construction of a multi-specialty hospital, a library, an award for writers as well as a house for those who get prestigious awards in the memory of late Chief Minister Karunanidhi.

In a statement issued here, the government said a 500 bed multi-specialty hospital at a cost of Rs 250 crore will be built in South Madras inside the Kings Institute complex.

The government said a mega library measuring about 2 lakh sq.ft. at an outlay of Rs 70 crore will be built in Madurai.

For writers, the government has instituted a new award called 'Illakiya Mamani'. The award carries a citation and a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh and will be conferred on three writers annually.

For those writers from Tamil Nadu who are awarded national or international awards, the government said it will offer a house in a district of their choice.

