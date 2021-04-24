Hospitals continue to make SOS calls for oxygen in Delhi

Moolchand Hospital, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH), Batra Hospital and Jaipur Golden hospital reported shortage of oxygen and appealed to the authority to arrange it at the earliest.

New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) Hospitals in the national capital continued to send out SOS calls on Saturday morning appealing to authorities to arrange oxygen.

At 7.05 am, Moolchand Hospital tweeted about shortage of oxygen. "Urgent sos help. We have less than 2 hours of oxygen supply at Moolchand Hospital. We are desperate and have tried all the nodal officer numbers but unable to connect. Have over 135 Covid patients with many on life support," Moolchand hospital tweeted tagging Prime Minister Office, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister Office, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

At 9.20 a.m., SGRH said that only 500 cubic meter of oxygen is left with the hospital which will last for about 30 odd minutes. Batra Hospital also reported a shortage of oxygen. Its Medical Director Dr SCL Gupta said that the hospital is left with oxygen for one hour with 350 patients. He appealed to the authority to ensure urgent supply of oxygen. Later, DCP South District Atul Bhatia said that an oxygen tanker had been arranged for Batra hospital.

"We have received only 500-litre of oxygen after pleading for nearly 12 hours, which is also less than our daily requirement of 8,000 liters. We have 350 patients and it is difficult to treat them in absence of inadequate supply," Gupta told IANS.

Around 9.30 a.m., MD Jaipur Golden Hospital, Dr D.K. Baluja tweeted, "Jaipur Golden Hospital is still waiting for oxygen. 215 COVID patients are dependent on the hospital, get supply ASAP. Please help, we are desperate."

--IANS

ssb/skp/