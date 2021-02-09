House collapse in Delhi's Sadar Bazar, 3 injured

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) A house collapsed in north Delhi's Sadar Bazar area on Tuesday morning. Five persons were trapped but later they were rescued by the Fire Department. Three are said to be critical.

"Total 6 fire tenders were rushed to the site. Five persons are rescued so far. Two of them are safe but the condition of 3 is said to be critical," said Atul Garg, Director Delhi Fire Service.