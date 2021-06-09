House collapses in Mumbai's Malad West area, no injuries reported

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 (ANI): Amid rains in the city, a house collapsed in Malad West area of Mumbai late on Wednesday evening, informed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).



According to BMC, the incident took place at around 11 pm in a slum pocket of Malad West area.

Five people have been rescued safely and no injury was reported so far, it said.

Rescue operations are underway.

As per BMC, three structures near the collapsed house were found to be in a dangerous condition and residents of those structures are also being rescued.

Meanwhile, commuters were seen struggling as the roads are waterlogged due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Mumbai's Santacruz observed 164.8 mm rainfall from 8.30 am to 2.30 pm, while Colaba received 32.2 mm rainfall, the IMD reported.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Wednesday issued an 'Orange' alert in Mumbai, Palghar, and Thane districts of Maharashtra for the next four days. (ANI)

