House fire kills 6 in central Vietnam

Hanoi [Vietnam], June 15 (ANI/Xinhua): A house fire in central Vietnam's Nghe An province killed six people, local media reported Tuesday.



The fire broke out in a three-storey house in the province's Vinh city after 12 a.m. local time Tuesday, and quickly flared up high with a lot of smoke, local media VnExpress cited witnesses as saying.

The house is a private residence combined with business, with the first floor being a live music cafe closed recently due to the COVID-19 situation, and the third floor has rooms for rent.

Seven specialized vehicles and nearly 100 firefighters and soldiers were sent to the scene to help but could not save the victims trapped inside.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI/Xinhua)

