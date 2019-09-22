House Majority leader praises Indian-Americans' contribution

With PM Modi standing next to him, Hoyer said that the people-to-people ties lie at the heart of the India-US relations.

"The people-to-people ties brings us even closer. Indian-Americans make extraordinary contribution to America. Thank you," he said to the 50,000 crowd of Indian-Americans gathered for the event.

"You and millions of other Indian-Americans are the reason why so many Americans now look to India and see it not only as a friend but a trusted partner," he said.

Recalling the words of Mahatma Gandhi, he said: "Something that gives the weak the same chance as the strong - that my friends is what the ideal of the American democracy and the Indian one are all about. Equal opportunity to dream and make the dreams come true." He said he was proud that India-US relations have remained bipartisan with both the Democrats and Republicans taking efforts to take it forward. He said President George W. Bush strengthened the ties, President Barack Obama solidified them and President Donald Trump continues that. Mentioning the India-US Caucus, he said in the 25 years since it was set up, the US and India cooperate in every field and are working together in ways no one could have envisioned. "I am proud of the Congress' role in forging these closer ties," he said.