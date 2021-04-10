House of Anita Dongre forays into perfumes

With the expertise of Ajmal Perfumes, a homegrown perfumery brand with a rich heritage acquired through 70 years of experience, the brands have co-created the fragrance lines through extensive feedback from over 600 loyal customers of the brands. Together both houses sent out 8 sample fragrances to their outlets located across India for customers to experience. The perfume bouquet that came to be the brands' signature scents were the ones that customers consistently picked as the best out of the carefully-curated samples. The scents outline the ethos of the two brands; AND reflecting the fiercely independent and confident persona and Global Desi imbibing notes of wanderlust and artistic whimsy.

"AND and Global Desi have always aimed at creating fashion that is accessible, empowering, and inclusive for the evolving Indian woman. To create unique and quality fragrances, a partnership with a market leader like Ajmal Perfumes is another step in that direction," says Anita Dongre, Chief Creative Officer, House of Anita Dongre.

Commenting on the collaboration, Abdulla Ajmal, Business Mentor and Perfumist, NHA Division, Ajmal & Sons -- India, says, "We are one of the few farm-to-fragrance perfume houses worldwide to have access to raw materials and ingredients grown in our plantations in India. This is because we are growers first. We respect craftsmanship. We have over seven decades of experience in crafting signature fragrances for some of the biggest fragrance houses, worldwide. With this collaboration, we wanted to create a special line of fine fragrances meant to evoke Indian sensibilities. We have delved into the universe of olfactory ingredients that is familiar and comforting to the Indian sensibilities. Along with that, driven by the feedback from AND and Global Desi customers, we experimented with the Tried-and-Tested classic fragrance pyramids to create a line spanning over 16 fragrant compositions meant to evoke your memories and emotions."

Kavindra Mishra, Managing Director, House of Anita Dongre, says,"AND and Global Desi are extremely customer centric brands that have established themselves as household names over a period of time. As brands led by innovation, we were on the lookout for the next customer experience that would elevate our offerings. It was then that we decided to partner with Ajmal Perfumes that shared the same values as ours built on a strong DNA, heritage, and legacy."

Elaborating on the retail strategy, Saurav Bhattacharya, President -- Operations, Ajmal & Sons -- NHA Division, India, says, "This collaboration allows us to introduce high quality fragrances at an accessible price point with complete control over quality that reflects in the final product. The Body Mist is an interesting category priced very attractively to serve as an invitation for potential and aspiring AND and Global Desi customers to enter the perfumery segment. With quality and pricing as the key components, the co-brands will offer 28 different products across EDP and Body Mist categories, which will retail across online and offline channels. For online, the aim is to launch the product on top e-commerce platforms, and for offline, the brand plans to expand the business to 500+ doors, which include AND and Global Desi exclusive brand outlets, apparel multi-brand outlets, beauty stores and Ajmal owned stores."

AND FRAGRANCES crafted by AJMAL

AND Fragrances are designed to appeal to well-travelled, fiercely independent, confident women who are drawn to fluid silhouettes, soft colours and botanical elements. In tune to the garments, these delicate floral fragrances are designed to be glamorous yet comfortable. Cheerful, Romantic, Carefree and Enigmatic -- the fragrances are inspired by the many shades of the AND woman. The range comprises of 4 Eau De Parfums and 4 Fragrance Mists.

Price Points: EDP: 100 ml is for Rs 1,800; 50ml is for Rs 1,200 Body Mists: 200 ml is for Rs 400



GLOBAL DESI FRAGRANCES crafted by AJMAL

Global Desi fragrances, comprising of 4 Eau De Parfums and 4 Fragrance Mists that capture the free-spirited, alluring, mystical and independent essence of the Global Desi Woman. A tribute to her artistic expression, each fragrance from the Global Desi range, is mindfully created to cast an olfactory spell that conjures up impressions of the wonderland that exists in her heart and soul, a place from where she derives her grit and charisma.

Price Points: EDP: 100 ml is for Rs 1,600; 50ml is for Rs 1,000 Body Mists: 200 ml is for Rs 350



--IANS

tb/



