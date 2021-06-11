Houses damaged, several injured in fire in J-K's Baramulla

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 11 (ANI): At least six people were injured and several houses were damaged when a massive fire broke out in the Noorbagh area of Baramulla town on Thursday night.



According to the Indian Army, the fire that broke out around 9.30 pm on Thursday was brought under control by 2 am on Friday.

"Indian Army 46 RR that had a Company Operating Base (COB) located in that area reacted. Fire was brought under control by 2 am. There was no loss of life but six to seven injuries. Around 170-200 people were affected by the incident," said Indian Army.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

