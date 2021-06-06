Houthi ballistic missile attack on Yemen's Marib kills 16

"The Houthi-fired missile landed on a fuel station in the country's northeastern province of Marib, causing huge explosions at the scene," the official told Xinhua news agency on Saturday.

Sanaa, June 6 (IANS) At least 16 people were killed in a ballistic missile attack launched by the Houthi rebels onYemen's oil-rich province of Marib, a government official said.

He said the explosions that occurred at the fuel station in al-Rawda neighbourhood, north of the Marib's city, killed at least 16 people, and injured several others.

"Many civilian vehicles at the fuel station were completely burnt as a result of the fire that broke out after the explosions," he added.

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels in February began a major offensive against the Saudi-backed Yemeni government army to capture the province of Marib.

A recent UN-brokered negotiation between Yemen's warring sides and other relevant parties has failed to produce any agreement of ceasefire.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Houthi rebels seized control of several northern provinces and forced the internationally recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.

