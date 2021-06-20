Houthi drone strike kills 4 newly-recruited Yemeni soldiers

"A military base of the newly-recruited pro-government Yemeni forces located in Al-Wadiah border crossing point in Hadramout was bombed by Houthi drones on Saturday, causing a huge explosion in the area," the official told Xinhua news agency.

Sanaa, June 20 (IANS) Four newly-recruited Yemeni soldiers were killed and dozens others injured in a Houthi drone attack on a pro-government military base in the southeastern province of Hadramout, a military official said.

"The targeted military base fully backed by Saudi Arabia was specifically used for training new pro-government Yemeni army recruits," he added.

The Houthi rebels based in the capital Sanaa haven't made any comments yet.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Houthi militia seized control of several northern provinces and forced the internationally recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of Sanaa.

The Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in March 2015 to support Hadi's government.

