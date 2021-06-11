Houthi missile depot explodes in Yemen capital

Windows of houses were blown out and heavy smoke and fire continued for hours, according to the residents.

The explosion on Thursday triggered a series of other huge blasts in the military camp near the Sanaa University in the city centre, reports Xinhua news agency.

Sanaa, June 11 (IANS) A missile depot belonging to the Houthi militia exploded in Yemen's capital Sanaa, residents said.

This is the second arms depot blast in the city in nearly two months after the previous one in al-Jiraf neighbourhood near the Sanaa International Airport.

However, the Saudi-led coalition denied that it carried out any airstrike on Sanaa, Saudi-owned Alarabiya TV reported.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi militia seized control of several northern provinces and forced the internationally recognised government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of Sanaa.

On June 5, an Omani high-level delegation arrived in Sanaa as part of international diplomatic efforts to convince the Houthi group to accept a recent UN-proposed ceasefire between the Yemeni warring sides.

--IANS

ksk/