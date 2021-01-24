Houthi rebels arrive in Jordan for UN-sponsored prisoner swap talks

Sanaa, Jan 24 (IANS) Yemen's Houthi militia announced the arrival of its delegation in Jordan's capital Amman for UN-sponsored talks with the Yemeni government on exchange of prisoners.

Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported on Saturday that the new round of talks is due to begin within days.

The office of UN Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths has made no comment yet on the development, Xinhua news agency reported.