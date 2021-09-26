Houthis advance in Yemen's oil-rich Marib province

"Houthi militia on Saturday advanced from Harib district and captured the Mal'aa hilltops, the adjacent valley of Om Reash and part of the main highway in the area, which leads to Al-Jubah district and the province's capital, Marib city," the source told Xinhua news agency.

Sanaa, Sep 26 (IANS) Yemen's Houthi militia have captured new areas in the oil-rich province of Marib after fierce battles with government troops, a military source said.

"Dozens of soldiers were killed and wounded when trying to repel the militia attack," he said on condition of anonymity, without providing information on casualties.

The Houthi group has made no comment yet.

With the capture of Harib district last week, the Houthi group now controls 10 districts out of 14 in the province.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia launched in February a major offensive on Marib in an attempt to seize control of the oil-rich province, the last northern stronghold of the Saudi-backed Yemeni government.

--IANS

ksk/