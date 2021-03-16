Houthis attack Saudi airbase with bomb-laden drone

Sanaa, March 16 (IANS) Yemen's Houthi militia said they launched a new attack on Tuesday at the King Khalid Airbase in Saudi Arabia's Khamis Mushait city.

"The attack hit the target accurately," Xinhua news agency quoted Houthi military spokesman Yehya Sarea as saying in a statement.

However, the Saudi-led coalition forces said earlier on Tuesday that they had intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone fired by the Houthi militia from Yemen towards Kamis Mushait, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV reported.