Houthis claim drone attack at Saudi air base

Sanaa, April 7 (IANS) Yemen's Houthi forces on Wednesday claimed responsibility for a bomb-laden drone attack at the King Khalid Airbase in Saudi Arabia.
"Two drones hit sensitive targets inside King Khalid Airbase in Khamis Mushait city accurately," Yehya Sarea, the Houthi military spokesman, said in a statement aired by the group's al-Masirah TV.
Meanwhile, the Saudi-owned Alarabiya TV cited a statement by the coalition forces as saying that they intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by the Houthis towards Khamis Mushait, reports Xinhua news agency.
The Houthis have recently stepped up cross-border missile and drone attacks against Saudi border cities and oil facilities.
Most of the attacks were reportedly foiled by the coalition.
Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi militia seized control of several northern Yemeni provinces and forced the internationally-recognised government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.
The Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in March 2015 to support Hadi's government.
--IANS
ksk/