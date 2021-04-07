Houthis claim drone attack at Saudi air base

"Two drones hit sensitive targets inside King Khalid Airbase in Khamis Mushait city accurately," Yehya Sarea, the Houthi military spokesman, said in a statement aired by the group's al-Masirah TV.

Sanaa, April 7 (IANS) Yemen's Houthi forces on Wednesday claimed responsibility for a bomb-laden drone attack at the King Khalid Airbase in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, the Saudi-owned Alarabiya TV cited a statement by the coalition forces as saying that they intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by the Houthis towards Khamis Mushait, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Houthis have recently stepped up cross-border missile and drone attacks against Saudi border cities and oil facilities.

Most of the attacks were reportedly foiled by the coalition.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi militia seized control of several northern Yemeni provinces and forced the internationally-recognised government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.

The Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in March 2015 to support Hadi's government.

