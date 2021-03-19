Houthis claim drone attack on Saudi airport

"The drone hit a military target in the airport accurately," the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV quoted a statement by the militia's military spokesman Yehya Sarea as saying on Thursday.

Sanaa, March 19 (IANS) Yemen's Houthi militia said they attacked the Abha international airport in Saudi Arabia, using a bomb-laden drone.

"The attack was in response to the aggressor's military escalation and blockade," the spokesman said, referring to the Saudi-led coalition that has intervened in the war in Yemen since 2015.

The Houthis have stepped up cross-border attacks against Saudi cities and oil facilities recently.

Most of the attacks were foiled by the Saudi-led coalition forces.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthis seized control of several northern Yemeni provinces and forced the internationally-recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.

The Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in 2015 to support Hadi's government.

--IANS

ksk/