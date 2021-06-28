Houthis claim missile, drone attacks on Saudi targets

"The multiple attacks targeted the Abha airport, the king Khalid Air Base and the National Guards Camp," Houthi military spokesman Yehya Sarea said in a statement aired by the militia-run al-Masirah TV on Sunday.

Sanaa, June 28 (IANS) Yemen's Houthi militia has confirmed that it launched "five ballistic missiles" and "five bomb-laden drones" at two airports and a military site in Saudi Arabia.

"The targets were hit accurately," he added.

Meanwhile, Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV reported that the the Kingdom's air defences intercepted and destroyed "two ballistic missiles and two drones launched toward the southwestern Saudi city of Khamis Mushait", reports Xinhua news agency

Cross-border missile and drone attacks by the Iran-backed Houthis have escalated since February when the group began a major offensive against the Saudi-backed Yemeni government troops to capture the oil-rich province of Marib.

Earlier on Sunday, the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV claimed that the Saudi-led coalition launched 23 airstrikes on the militia positions in Marib's western district of Sirwah.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Houthi militia seized control of several northern provinces and forced the internationally recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.

The Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in March 2015 to support Hadi's government.

--IANS

ksk/