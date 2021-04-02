Houthis launch bomb-laden drone attack at Saudi base

"Our forces targeted King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait city by two explosive-laden drones, hitting the target accurately," Yehya Sarea, Houthi military spokesman, said in a statement on Thursday aired by the group's al-Masirah TV.

Sanaa, April 2 (IANS) Yemen's Houthi rebels said they launched a bomb-laden drone attack at the King Khalid Air Base in Saudi Arabia, their second attempted attack against the Kingdom in less than 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV cited a statement by the Kingdom-led coalition as saying that it has intercepted and destroyed two bomb-laden drones launched by the Houthi militia towards Khamis Mushait, reports Xinhua news agency.

The attack was the second of its kind against Saudi Arabia in less than 24 hours.

Earlier in the day, the Iran-backed militia launched drone attacks at the Saudi capital Riyadh, but the Kingdom has made no comment on the alleged attack.

The attacks came nearly a week after Saudi Arabia offered a UN-supervised cease-fire to the Houthis, which they dismissed as "nothing new".

The Houthis have launched hundreds of cross-border missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia since 2015, targeting Saudi cities and oil facilities.

Most of the attacks were reportedly foiled by the Saudi-led coalition.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Houthi rebels seized control of several northern Yemeni provinces and forced the internationally-recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.

The Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in March 2015 to support Hadi's government.

--IANS

ksk/